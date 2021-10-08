4 people hurt by tree in wildfire released from hospital

THREE RIVERS, Calif. (AP) — Officials say four people injured when a tree fell on them as they were working inside a Northern California wildfire have been released from the hospital.

One is an employee with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or CAL FIRE, and three are with the California Conservation Corps.

They were hurt Thursday afternoon while they were inside the southern end of the KNP Complex Fire.

They were then airlifted to hospitals.

The blaze was caused by lightning on Sept. 10 and has burned more than 134 square miles of forest in the Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks.

The fire remains only 11% contained.