Air Quality Watch issued in Santa Barbara County due to smoke from Lake Fire

Santa Barbara County has issued an Air Quality Watch due to smoke from the Lake Fire.

The fire broke out Friday afternoon near Zaca Lake and has produced a large plume of smoke as it continues to burn. The smoke can be seen across much of Santa Barbara County and parts of San Luis Obispo County.

Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and Air Pollution Control District officials say ground-level air quality conditions are currently in the good to moderate range, but they warn that the fire is dynamic and conditions can change quickly.

To check the current air quality conditions in Santa Barbara County, click here.

To check the current air quality conditions in San Luis Obispo County, click here.

Officials say if you see or smell smoke in the air, take precautions to protect your health:



Go inside and remain indoors as much as possible

Avoid strenuous outdoor activity

Close all windows and doors that lead outside to prevent bringing additional smoke inside

Avoid driving when possible and use the “recycle” or re-circulate mode to avoid drawing smoky air into the car

Drink plenty of fluids to keep respiratory membranes moist

If you must work outside during wildfire smoke conditions, wear an N-95 mask

Those who have heart or lung conditions, older adults, pregnant women, and children should be especially cautious.

If you have symptoms such as repeated coughing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, wheezing, chest tightness or pain, palpitations, and nausea or unusual fatigue or lightheadedness after being exposed to wildfire smoke, contact your doctor.

For the latest updates on the Lake Fire, click here.

