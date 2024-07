Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire in the area of Figueroa Mountain Road and Zaca Lake north of Los Olivos.

The fire was first reported at about 3:45 p.m. on Friday.

A large plume of dark smoke can be seen from much of Santa Barbara County.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department and the U.S. Forest Service are responding.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.