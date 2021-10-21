Watch
Alisal Fire containment lines hold, more crews head home

On Thursday morning, the Alisal Fire remained at 97% containment.
Los Padres National Forest
This map from Los Padres National forest shows the footprint of the Alisal Fire on Thursday, Oct. 21. The black border shows the contained edges of the fire, and the red border shows the remaining uncontained edge of the fire.
Posted at 12:41 PM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 15:41:50-04

The Alisal Fire's containment remains at 97%, fire officials said Wednesday. The fire's footprint remains at 17,281 acres.

The acreage and containment have not changed since reports that came Tuesday morning.

In a fire map shared by the Los Padres National Forest on Twitter, the northwest corner of the fire remains uncontained. The rest of the fire's edge, including the southern edge along Hwy 101, is contained.

Fire crews continue to head home. 340 personnel remain assigned to the fire on Thursday, down from 492 personnel on Wednesday evening.

In the Wednesday morning fire report, officials said they expected minimal fire activity through the day. Areas near the tops of ridges continue to smolder, and fire is creeping around unburned patches and islands of fuel. A combination of higher humidity, fuels being consumed and fire suppression efforts have worked to diminish most fire activity, officials say.

The fire's cause remains undetermined.

