Atascadero firefighters assist on Dixie Fire, California's largest wildfire

Central Coast firefighters are part of the team fighting against California's largest blaze.

Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services say they sent firefighters to the blaze as part of the statewide mutual aid system.

The Dixie Fire is burning in Butte and Plumas Counties. It has been burning for 12 days since it broke out on July 14.

It has merged with the Fly Fire, a separate blaze that broke out on July 22.

On Monday, Cal Fire reported that the Dixie Fire had grown to 197,487 acres. It is 22% contained.

At this point, the fire has destroyed 16 structures.

5,461 personnel, including 97 crews, are fighting the fire.

The Atascadero Fire Department says that local crews have stepped up to fully cover the shifts of the firefighters who are away on assignment.

Atascadero firefighters commit to 14 to 21 days working on these out-of-county assignments.

Earlier this month, San Luis Obispo County sent a strike team of local firefighters to the River Fire in Mariposa County.