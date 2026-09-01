Both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties issue smoke warning

Both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties are warning residents of air pollution as smoke travels south from fires in Monterey County.

As the Timber and Plaskett fires burn on, smoke has blanketed a significant portion of the Central Coast in smoke and ash.

In San Luis Obispo County, Cambria, Cayucos, and Morro Bay are all experiencing smoke considered Unhealthy and Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG). Elsewhere in the county, air quality is considered in the Moderate to USG range.

Further south in Santa Barbara County, an Air Quality Watch has been instated until conditions improve.

Both counties advise older adults, pregnant women, children, and those with lung conditions to remain indoors as much as possible and avoid strenuous activity.

When driving, use recirculate mode if possible to limit exposure to smoky air.

For those who need to travel outdoors, wear a properly fitted N95 mask if possible.