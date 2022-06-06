Watch
Bridge Fire in Santa Barbara 100% contained

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Firefighters at the scene of the Bridge Fire in Santa Barbara on Sunday, June 5, 2022.
Posted at 11:47 AM, Jun 06, 2022
The Bridge Fire, which broke out Sunday evening in Santa Barbara, is now 100% contained.

The fire burned about eight acres in the area of Via Gaitero and Highway 154.

Santa Barbara County Fire officials say crews will remain on scene for some time to locate and put out hot spots within the fire lines.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Fire officials previously said it appeared suspicious.

It prompted an evacuation warning for nearby neighborhoods, but that was lifted at midnight.

No injuries were reported and there have been no reports of structure damage.

