Bridge Fire in Santa Barbara 100% contained

The Bridge Fire, which broke out Sunday evening in Santa Barbara, is now 100% contained.

The fire burned about eight acres in the area of Via Gaitero and Highway 154.

Santa Barbara County Fire officials say crews will remain on scene for some time to locate and put out hot spots within the fire lines.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Fire officials previously said it appeared suspicious.

It prompted an evacuation warning for nearby neighborhoods, but that was lifted at midnight.

No injuries were reported and there have been no reports of structure damage.