Firefighters responded to a brush fire in the Santa Maria Riverbed on Thursday afternoon.

The fire was first reported at 3 p.m. on the west side of the Highway 101 bridge.

As of 3:46 p.m., CAL FIRE reported that the fire was holding at five acres.

According to a KSBY News crew at the scene, the fire was burning near an area where crews were planning to dismantle homeless encampments in the riverbed; however, it did not appear that any camps were burned.