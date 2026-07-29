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Brush fire breaks out off Estrella Road

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CAL FIRE SLO
Estrella Fire, July 29, 2026
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UPDATE (4:55 p.m.) - Forward progress of the Estrella Fire has been stopped after burning 35 acres, according to CAL FIRE SLO.
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UPDATE (4:17 p.m.) - CAL FIRE SLO reports that the Estrella Fire has burned about 30 to 35 acres and is 10% contained.

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(3:20 p.m.) - Firefighters are at the scene of a brush fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon off Estrella Road, northeast of the Paso Robles Airport.

The fire was first reported at about 1:30 p.m.

As of 2:15 p.m., it had burned about an acre, according to CAL FIRE SLO.

Fire officials say no structures are threatened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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Smoke from the Estrella Fire is seen from an ALERTCalifornia camera at 3:19 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2026.

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