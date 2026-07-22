Brush fire breaks out west of Orcutt

UPDATE (4 p.m.) - Santa Barbara County Fire officials say the fire has burned four to five acres so far with a slow to moderate rate of spread.

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(3:46 p.m.) - Firefighters are responding to a brush fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon west of Orcutt in the Casmalia area.

The fire was first reported at about 3:10 p.m. near Highway 1 and Black Road.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reports that crews are on scene and actively working to contain the fire.

Video from an ALERT California wildfire camera shows smoke rising from brush burning near oil drilling rigs.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.