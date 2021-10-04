CAL FIRE important reminders during Fire Prevention Week

Fire Prevention Week is here, and CAL FIRE wants to remind residents on how to keep themselves and those around them safe from fire danger.

This year's Fire Prevention Week theme is "Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety," which fire officials say works to educate everyone about simple yet important actions to take inside the home.

CAL FIRE and the National Fire Protection Association encourages residents to familiarize themselves with the sounds of the smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors in the home.

"It's important to learn the different sounds of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. When an alarm makes noise - beeping sound or a chirping sound - you must take action," said Chief Thom Porter. "Make sure everyone in the home understands the sounds of the alarms and knows how to respond. To learn the sounds of your specific smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, check the manufacturer's instructions that came in the box, or search the brand and model online."

CAL FIRE gives some safety tips to help "Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety":

• A continuous set of three loud beeps-beep, beep, beep-means smoke or fire. Get out, call 9-1-1, and stay out.

• A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be changed.

• All smoke alarms must be replaced after 10 years.

• Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and the unit

must be replaced.

• Make sure your smoke and CO alarms meet the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory

or physical disabilities.

For more information on Fire Prevention Week or fire prevention in general, click here.