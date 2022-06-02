CAL FIRE SLO announces official start of fire season

CAL FIRE has announced that June 1 is the official start of this year's fire season for San Luis Obispo County.

The announcement comes a full month earlier than last year. The decision fluctuates each year based on the moisture levels and flammability of dry fuels.

State Parks and CAL FIRE have both been prepping, year-round, as best they can for this start date.

Both agencies have been performing prescribed burns throughout the off-season.

State Parks has burned a total of 12 acres at Montana de Oro which adds up to 950 piles of brush.

Now that they have prepared as much as possible, they are also ready to act.

"We're prepared to go anywhere in the state should we need to. We look to CAL FIRE and our area agencies to really set the standard and we're here to assist any way we can," said Dan Falat, California State Parks SLO Coastal District Superintendent.

State Parks plays a vital role in helping CAL FIRE as an advisory panel, not only on state parks property but in any fire incident. They have trained professionals that are unique to only a few park crews.

"It's really hard to get a skilled burn boss on your team. It's like having a PHD in the fire world," said Katie Drexhage, California State Parks Senior Environmental Scientist.

The fight doesn't stop with the firefighters. Crews are asking everyone to stay fire conscious year-round and make sure to have 100 feet of defensible space around your home.

