CAL FIRE SLO planning multiple controlled burns across San Luis Obispo County

The CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo Unit is planning to conduct multiple prescribed burns around San Luis Obispo County this week.

The first is set to take place on Tuesday, June 30, at the shooting range on Gilardi Road off Highway 1. Approximately 32 acres of brush will be burned.

Fire crews will also conduct controlled burns east of Santa Margarita on Wednesday, July 1 (30 acres) and Friday, July 3 (11 acres).

The goal of the burns is to reduce wildfire risk and improve the health of the native ecosystems.