CAL FIRE to conduct prescribed burns in California Valley starting Tuesday

CAL FIRE will be conducting prescribed burns in California Valley starting Tuesday, May 26, through Friday, June 19.

The burns will take place next to Fire Station 42, and people should expect to see smoke from Highway 58, Branch Mountain Road, and Soda Lake Road.

CAL FIRE says the burns are intended to manage the spread of the invasive yellow star thistle. Burning the plant before it sets seeds can significantly reduce its spread, officials say, creating favorable conditions for native grasses and other vegetation to recover.

The burns also generally help reduce the risk of wildfires by reducing the amount of fuel in the area.

CAL FIRE says burns will only take place on days when weather and air quality conditions are just right.

