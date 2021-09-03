Watch
Caldor Fire near Lake Tahoe slows as weather improves

Jae C. Hong/AP
A hotshot crew from Tahoe Hotshots hikes along a trail in Meyers, Calif., Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Fire crews took advantage of decreasing winds to battle a California wildfire near popular Lake Tahoe and were even able to allow some people back to their homes but dry weather and a weekend warming trend meant the battle was far from over. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Posted at 2:45 PM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 17:45:55-04

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Officials say better weather has slow the growth of the huge California wildfire that has been threatening the Lake Tahoe resort region.

Fire commanders expressed cautious optimism Friday morning about their ability to prevent the Caldor Fire from destroying homes in and around the city of South Lake Tahoe. But they urged firefighters to continue taking advantage of the calmer weather.

The fire covers nearly 333 square miles and containment has increased to 29%. About 22,000 residents who were forced to flee South Lake Tahoe earlier this week remained evacuated along with people across the state line in Douglas County, Nevada.

Officials say the timeline for repopulating those areas remains uncertain.

