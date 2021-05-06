Watch
California fire victims see little payout from settlement

Noah Berger/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2018, file photo, charred footprints of homes leveled by the Camp Fire line the streets at the Ridgewood Mobile Home Park retirement community in Paradise, Calif. A trust approved by a federal judge to help compensate victims of deadly California wildires sparked by Pacific Gas & Electric equipment paid survivors just $7 million while racking up $51 million in overhead in its first year of operation, KQED News reported. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
Posted at 3:49 PM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 18:49:26-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An investigation found that a trust set up to help compensate victims of deadly California wildfires sparked by Pacific Gas & Electric equipment paid survivors just $7 million last year in its first year of operation, while racking up $51 million in overhead.

The trust was approved by a federal judge as part of PG&E's bankruptcy proceedings after a deadly fire nearly wiped out the town of Paradise.

It is meant to compensate some 67,000 fire victims. But an investigation by KQED News found that in its first year, the trust spent nearly 90% of its funds on overhead, with some attorneys billing as much as $1,500 an hour.

