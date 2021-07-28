Watch
California, Nevada governors tour site of huge wildfire

Sam Metz/AP
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, front left, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, center, tour areas destroyed by wildfires near where the Tamarack Fire ignited earlier in July in Gardnerville, Nev., Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The governors of California and Nevada are calling for increased federal assistance as they tour an area blackened by one of several massive wildfires that have destroyed dozens of homes. Wednesday's tour of the Tamarack Fire along the state line comes as numerous wildfires char land and homes in a dozen states. (AP Photo/Sam Metz)
Gavin Newsom, Steve Sisolak
Posted at 3:34 PM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 18:34:40-04

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — The governors of California and Nevada are calling for increased federal assistance as they tour an area blackened by one of several massive wildfires that have destroyed dozens of homes.

Wednesday's tour of the Tamarack Fire along the state line comes as numerous wildfires char land and homes in a dozen states.

Cooler weather and even some rain has helped in the fight against some of the largest, including the Bootleg Fire in Oregon that has burned more than 160 homes. But fire officials say hotter, drier weather is returning and could pose a threat of renewed fire ferocity.

