California plans $536 million for forests before fire season

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Noah Berger/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2020, file photo, a firefighter battles the Creek Fire in the Shaver Lake community of Fresno County, Calif. California will authorize $536 million for wildfire mitigation and forest management projects before the worst of the fire season strikes later this year, Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders said Thursday, April 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
California Wildfires
Posted at 11:32 AM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 14:32:25-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California plans to authorize $536 million for wildfire mitigation and forest management projects before the worst of the fire season strikes later this year.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders said Thursday that they intend to add the money to this fiscal year’s budget before considering even more in the new spending plan that takes effect July 1.

Advocates say the spending will more than double $200 million in recent annual spending.

State officials are rushing to thin forests, build fuel breaks around vulnerable communities and allow for planned burns before a dry winter turns into a tinder-dry summer.

Last year’s record-setting wildfire season charred more than 4% of the state.

