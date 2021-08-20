Watch
California's wildfires already erratic; worst may be ahead

Ethan Swope/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, file photo, in a long time exposure photo, embers fly from burning trees as the Caldor Fire growing on Mormom Emigrant Trail east of Sly Park, Calif. California has already surpassed the acreage burned at this point last year, which ended up setting the record. Now it’s entering a period when powerful winds have often driven the deadliest blazes. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope, File)
Posted at 4:30 PM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 19:30:55-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s wildfires have already made plenty of news this summer and the worst may be yet to come.

Some of the state’s most devastating fires have started in the fall when powerful, dry winds blow out of the desert. More land has burned this year than at the same point last year, which set the record for most acreage charred. The largest fire currently burning is the second-largest in state history.

Most of the large fires have been in the northern half of the state. But the biggest fires in Southern California have usually been sparked in September or later in the year.

