Firefighters knocked down a fire that was sparked from a car fire along the shoulder of Highway 101.

According to officials, a vehicle driving northbound on Highway 101 near Los Alamos lost control and caught fire around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

The fire then spread to near by vegetation and burned a 1/2 of an acre according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Fire officials said no one was injured and no structures were damaged.

Traffic is slowed in the area as crews continue to mop up.