Central Coast fire update: Apache Fire, Lake Fire

Apache Fire

Ventura County's Apache Fire is 10% contained and has burned 1,552 acres after breaking out on Tuesday, July 23.

It is located 30 miles northeast of Ojai in the Los Padres National Forest near Hwy. 33.

The highway is still open, but county officials ask that travelers be alert to equipment and fire personnel along the road.

The Apache Fire is burning in a two-year crop of cured animal grass, according to fire officials.

Gusty winds have been a challenge for firefighters who are using dozers, engines, and hand crews at the fire's edge to ensure its flames do not spread beyond Apache Canyon.

Firefighters are also working to prepare areas around evacuated residences to protect homes in case the fire continues to grow.

The current Apache Fire evacuation information can be found here.

Lake Fire

The Lake Fire is 90% contained and had reached 38,664 acres in size as of Friday (July 26) morning.

It started Friday, July 5, around 4 p.m.

Lake Fire response efforts have shifted from fire suppression to suppression repairs.

Crews are rehabilitating the land and infrastructure in areas affected by the fire.

This involves repairing hand and dozer lines, trails, and staging areas.

All evacuation orders and warnings related to the Lake Fire have been lifted.