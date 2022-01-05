Watch
Colorado fire evacuees aided by good road access, daylight

David Zalubowski/AP
Members of the Stephens family sift through the remains of their home destroyed by wildfires Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Superior, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Wildfires
Posted at 7:29 AM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 10:29:26-05

DENVER (AP) — The late-season wildfire that tore through two densely populated Denver suburbs seemed destined to leave a trail of deaths.

Yet, only two people are unaccounted for out of 35,000 forced from their homes.

Disaster experts say it's a remarkably low number of possible casualties, even though an alert system didn't reach everyone and the blaze caught many off-guard.

Several factors favored the evacuees. The fire came during daylight and over the holidays when many were home. Most had access to vehicles.

It also might have helped that the area has emergency management personnel who have worked other recent wildfires.

