Watch
WeatherFire Watch

Actions

Containment of California wildfires grows but wind a concern

items.[0].image.alt
Sandy Huffaker
Three big wildfires burning in California are growing in containment, but wind may pose a threat.
California Wildfire
Posted at 3:49 PM, Jul 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-05 18:49:25-04

REDDING, Calif. (AP) — Containment of three big wildfires in Northern California has increased but potential for a new round of wind is a concern.

Containment of the 46-square-mile Lava Fire at the foot of Mount Shasta jumped to 70% on Monday and remaining evacuation orders have been downgraded to warnings.

To the northeast, the nearly 16.5-square-mile Tennant Fire has increased to 51%. Firefighters there are being cautioned that gusts could 25 mph by Tuesday.

Containment of the destructive Salt Fire north of Redding has increased to 20%.

A new fire in mountainous northern Los Angeles County remains 10% contained after covering 1.5 square miles.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today