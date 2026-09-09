Containment on Plaskett Fire surpasses 60% as crews make progress in Big Sur

Evacuation warnings have been lifted for San Luis Obispo County, and the Highway 1 closure has been reduced as crews make progress on the fires burning along the Big Sur Coast.

According to Cal Fire, the Timber and Plaskett fires have burned a total of 55,265 acres.

The Plaskett Fire started August 26 along Los Burros Road before growing to burn more than 29,000 acres. As of Tuesday night, firefighters had contained the fire to 61%.

Cal Fire says crews continue strengthening control lines and securing areas where the fire previously grew. Meanwhile, crews in the eastern portion of the Plaskett Fire work to connect containment lines.

Plaskett Fire Incident Management Team/CAL FIRE Crews conduct nighttime operations on the Plaskett Fire.

With progress made, evacuation warnings for San Luis Obispo County have been lifted. In Monterey County, evacuation orders and warnings for areas surrounding the fire remain in place.

The Highway 1 closure supporting the Plaskett Fire has been reduced. The southern portion of the closure has been relocated to mile marker 10.5 near the Willow Springs Caltrans Yard. The northern portion of the closure remains at mile marker 19 near Kirk Creek Campground.

To follow the latest updates on the Plaskett Fire from Cal Fire, click here.

As for the Timber Fire that started August 8 southeast of Loma Vista, the flames have held containment at 27%.

The fire that burns to the north of the Plaskett Fire has burned more than 25,000 acres.

According to Cal Fire, the Timber Fire remains active.

Crews continue to work on suppression in the northwest and southwest portions of the fire.

The section of Highway 1 closest to the Timber Fire remains open as firefighters continue the mop-up process.

Evacuation orders and warnings remain in place for the areas surrounding the Timber Fire.

For updates on the Timber Fire from Cal Fire, click here.