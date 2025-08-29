Containment on the Gifford Fire reaches 97%

Containment on the Gifford Fire has reached 97% Friday morning, according to the Los Padres National Forest (LPNF).

Officials say crews have been successful in their control efforts, with managing risk remaining the number one priority.

As mop-up operations continue, LPNF reports that the threat of embers crossing into unburned areas is diminishing.

Suppression repair efforts to restore roads, trails, and back-haul all equipment from the fire line are also continuing.

With efforts nearing completion in the southern zone of the fire, LPNF officials say fire crews will transition to the north zone camp at Pozo to allow for shorter drive times and a safer commute.

There are currently no evacuation orders or warnings in San Luis Obispo or Santa Barbara Counties.

Parts of the Los Padres National Forest remain closed. This closure, which is in effect until February 28, 2026, includes portions of the Santa Lucia Ranger District and Mount Pinos Ranger District. Click here to view the closure order.

As of Friday morning, 1,242 personnel remain assigned to the Gifford Fire.

15 firefighters have been reported injured, along with three civilian injuries. Five structures are confirmed destroyed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Gifford Fire officials will host a community meeting at 6 p.m. on Friday, August 29, at the San Luis Obispo Veterans Memorial Building at 801 Grand Avenue.

The meeting will also be streamed live on LPNF's YouTube and Facebook pages.

Questions may be sent in advance to 2025.gifford@firenet.gov.