Watch
WeatherFire Watch

Actions

Crews battle to protect Lake Tahoe region from wildfire

items.[0].image.alt
Noah Berger/AP
The Caldor Fire burns above the South Fork of the American River in the White Hall community of El Dorado County, Calif., on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Western Wildfires
Western Wildfires
Western Wildfires
Posted at 1:04 PM, Aug 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-28 16:04:34-04

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters faced a critical day in efforts to prevent a massive California wildfire from reaching the Lake Tahoe resort region, fearing that hot, gusty winds could fuel the stubborn blaze.

The Caldor Fire churned through mountains just southwest of the Tahoe Basin, cloaking much of the popular tourist area in toxic smoke. Hot winds gusting at up to 35 mph were forecast for Saturday, raising concerns that winds could spread the embers from the tops of bone-dry trees and spark new fires.

Cal Fire Capt. Stephen Horner says Saturday will be "a very pivotal day."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png

Streaming News 24/7