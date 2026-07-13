Crews respond to multiple spot fires along Hwy 101 in Nipomo

UPDATE (12:46 p.m.) - CAL FIRE SLO reports that forward progress of the fires has been stopped.

The #2 lane of the highway is expected to remain closed for about a half-hour while fire crews continue mop-up.

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(12:32 p.m.) - Several spot fires are burning along northbound Highway 101 from the Santa Maria Speedway to Tefft Street in Nipomo, according to CHP San Luis Obispo.

California Highway Patrol officials say drivers should expect delays in the area.

California Highway Patrol

As of approximately 12:15 p.m., the seven small brush fires had reportedly burned a combined two acres.

Fire officials say crews are making "good progress," and the fires are burning at a slow-to-moderate rate of speed through grass.