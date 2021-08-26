Watch
WeatherFire Watch

Actions

Crews struggle to stop fire bearing down on Lake Tahoe

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
Smoke from the Caldor Fire, shrouds Fallen Leaf Lake near South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. The massive wildfire, that is over a week old, has scorched more than 190 square miles, (492 square kilometers) and destroyed hundreds of homes since Aug. 14. It is now less than 20 miles from Lake Tahoe. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
US Western Wildfires
US Western Wildfires
Posted at 5:28 PM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 20:28:29-04

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of firefighters are trying to box in a California wildfire that's advancing toward Lake Tahoe and has shrouded the popular vacation spot in ash and yellow smoke.

The Caldor Fire, less than 20 miles southwest of Tahoe, has destroyed at least 461 homes since it began Aug. 14. It's still threatening more than 17,000 structures.

Fire officials say it's the nation's top priority for fire resources.

The Lake Tahoe area had the nation's worst air pollution again Wednesday.

Meanwhile in Southern California, an unknown number of remote homes burned after a fire broke out Wednesday and quickly ran through tinder-dry brush in mountains northeast of Los Angeles.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png

Streaming News 24/7