Santa Barbara County firefighters are battling a brush fire in the Hollister Ridge area.

The fire was first reported at about 10:20 p.m. near Hollister Ranch Rd. and Agua Rd.

As of Sunday morning, the fire had burned an estimated 30-40 acres.

County fire officials said the fire is burning in a remote and inaccessible area and hand crews and dozers are still working to gain access to the fire. Fog has also hampered their ability to clearly see the fire.

No structures are at risk.