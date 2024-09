The Ridge Fire, which broke out late Saturday night in the Hollister Ridge area, was 30% contained as of Monday morning.

Santa Barbara County Fire officials also reported that the fire has burned nearly 17 acres.

The fire was first reported at about 10:20 p.m. near Hollister Ranch Rd. and Agua Rd.

The cause is suspected to be arson, and a man who authorities believe started the fire has been arrested.