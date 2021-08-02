Watch
WeatherFire Watch

Actions

Evacuations lifted as progress made against fires in US West

items.[0].image.alt
AP
In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, the Bootleg Fire burns at night in southern Oregon on Saturday, July 17, 2021. The destructive Bootleg Fire, one of the largest in modern Oregon history. The Bootleg Fire is among dozens burning in the parched West. (Bootleg Fire Incident Command via AP)
Western Wildfires
Posted at 3:47 AM, Aug 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-02 06:47:15-04

BLY, Ore. (AP) — Firefighters in Oregon reported good progress in the battle against the nation’s largest wildfire, while authorities canceled evacuation orders near a major blaze in Northern California and another in Hawaii.

Containment of the Bootleg Fire in remote southern Oregon is up to 84% late Sunday.

It was 56% contained a day earlier.

The blaze has scorched 646 square miles. California’s Dixie Fire covered nearly 388 square miles in mountains where 45 homes and other buildings have been destroyed.

On Hawaii's Big Island, a fire nearly 63 square miles in size forced mandatory evacuations Sunday afternoon.

Those orders were lifted later in the day.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today