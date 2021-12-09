Watch
Father, son arrested in wildfire that threatened Lake Tahoe

Noah Berger/AP
In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, the Caldor Fire burns along both sides of Highway 50 as firefighters work to stop its eastward spread in El Dorado National Forest, Calif. The previous week, managers overseeing the fight against the massive wildfire scorching California's Lake Tahoe region thought they could have it contained by the start of this week. Instead, on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, the Caldor Fire crested the Sierra Nevada, forcing the unprecedented evacuation of all 22,000 residents of South Lake Tahoe.
Posted at 5:24 AM, Dec 09, 2021
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A father and son have been arrested on suspicion of starting a massive California wildfire that forced tens of thousands to flee the Lake Tahoe area earlier this year.

The El Dorado County District Attorney’s office said Wednesday that David Scott Smith and his son Travis Shane Smith are accused of reckless arson in a warrant issued before formal charges are filed.

Mark Reichel is the attorney for both men and says reckless arson includes starting a blaze by accident but “to such a degree that it was considered reckless.”

The fire burned more than 300 square miles to the Nevada border. It threatened ski resorts and other recreational areas.

