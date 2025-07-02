Fire breaks out along Highway 166 between Santa Maria and Cuyama

Firefighters are responding to a fire off Highway 166 about halfway between Santa Maria and Cuyama.

The fire was first reported at about 1:05 p.m. east of Sycamore Creek and just west of Rock Front Ranch.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, initial estimates put the fire at 100 acres in size.

Images from ALERTCalifornia cameras in the area show the fire putting up a large plume of smoke.

It is reported to be burning close to the roadway, according to the California Highway Patrol. Travelers should expect road closures in the area.

According to the National Weather Service, the current temperature in the area near the fire is 95 degrees with 20% humidity and winds gusting to 15 mph.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.