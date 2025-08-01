Fire breaks out along Highway 166 east of Santa Maria; highway closed

UPDATE (3:04 p.m.) - Highway 166 is closed between Highway 101 and New Cuyama as a result of the fire. There is no estimated time for reopening.

___

(2:41 p.m.) - Firefighters are responding to a series of brush fires along Highway 166 near the Gifford Trailhead, about 30 miles east of Santa Maria.

According to Los Padres National Forest officials, there are four separate fires along the north side of the highway, ranging in size between two and 10 acres.

The fires were first reported at about 1:55 p.m.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a portion of 166 is expected to be closed due to the fire.

The Gifford Fire is burning just west of where the Madre Fire broke out one month ago.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.