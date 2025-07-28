Madre Fire 100% contained nearly a month after sparking

The Madre Fire is now 100% contained, Los Padres National Forest officials announced Monday.

The fire broke out along Highway 166 between Santa Maria and Cuyama on the afternoon of July 2.

It burned a total of 80,779 acres, destroyed one structure and damaged another. Two firefighters were injured while battling the fire.

WATCH: Footage from day 1 of the Madre Fire

While the fire started nearly a month ago, it hasn't grown in size since at least July 16. All evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted, roads reopened, and federal lands in the Carrizo Plain National Monument that were closed to the public have reopened.

The cause of the fire is reportedly still under investigation.