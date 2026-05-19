Fire breaks out in Cuyama Valley, evacuations ordered

UPDATE (5:13 p.m.) – According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the Castro Canyon area has been placed under an evacuation order.

The fire’s spread is described as moderate.

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ORIGINAL STORY: Multiple resources are being dispatched to the Cuyama Valley following reports of a vegetation fire on Tuesday afternoon.

The second-alarm fire was reported shortly after 4 p.m. in the area of Foothill and Kirschenmann Road, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

KSBY has a crew heading to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.