Fire breaks out off Highway 101 near Orcutt

UPDATE (6:50 p.m.) - Forward progress of the fire has been stopped at two acres, according to Santa Barbara County Fire officials.

___

(4:10 p.m.) - A fire broke out Tuesday afternoon off northbound Highway 101 south of Clark Avenue near Orcutt.

The fire was first reported as a vehicle fire that spread to vegetation at about 3:10 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol's Traffic Incident Information Page.

As of 4 p.m., the Santa Barbara County Fire Department reported that the fire had burned between one and two acres.

Officials said the fire was burning at a moderate rate of spread.

The public is being asked to avoid the area.