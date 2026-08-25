Fire breaks out off Highway 101 near Orcutt

UPDATE (6:50 p.m.) - Forward progress of the fire has been stopped at two acres, according to Santa Barbara County Fire officials.
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(4:10 p.m.) - A fire broke out Tuesday afternoon off northbound Highway 101 south of Clark Avenue near Orcutt.
The fire was first reported as a vehicle fire that spread to vegetation at about 3:10 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol's Traffic Incident Information Page.
As of 4 p.m., the Santa Barbara County Fire Department reported that the fire had burned between one and two acres.
Officials said the fire was burning at a moderate rate of spread.
The public is being asked to avoid the area.