Watch
WeatherFire Watch

Actions

Fire crews knock down building fire in Orcutt

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY
The fire broke out in Orcutt on Tuesday morning.
Santa Barbara County Fire to increase resources for ‘high fire season’
Posted at 12:29 PM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 15:29:25-04

Fire crews responded to a house fire in Orcutt Tuesday morning.

The burning building was in the 4700 block of Titan St.

Daniel Bertucelli, public information officer for Santa Barbara County Fire Department, said that responders from Santa Barbara County and Santa Maria were on the scene.

By late Tuesday morning, the fire had been knocked down. Crews continued to mop up and overhaul the fire.

Responders said that all occupants got out of the building. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY_BookCampaign_21_480x360.png

"If You Give a Child a Book..."