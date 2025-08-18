Gifford Fire crews working toward recovery

Weather conditions are helping fire crews gain nearly full containment of the Gifford Fire.

As of Monday Morning, fire officials say the fire was 91 percent contained and had burned 131,589 acres, unchanged from the day prior.

According to the Los Padres National Forest, elevated relative humidity overnight is helping firefighters even as strong winds challenge containment lines. Fire officials say no spotting happened overnight outside the lines.

On the northwestern side, the number of smoldering hotspots along the unsecured line segments are being reduced and south of Highway 166, fire officials say “heat sources are isolated and located well within the boundaries of the fire.”

WATCH: Crews are using drones to fight the Gifford Fire: Here's how they work

Crews are working toward recovery, restoring dozer lines, trails, and other impacted areas, along with scattering soil and vegetation, improving drainage and supporting natural recovery.

With fire personnel being released, there are currently 3,047 still assigned to the fire. Sixty-three people remain evacuated along with 778 structures threatened.

The fire has destroyed five structures and at least nine injuries have been attributed to the fire.

Some evacuation warnings and orders remain in effect for both counties. To view the maps, visit ReadySBC.org for Santa Barbara County and ReadySLO.org for San Luis Obispo County.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

