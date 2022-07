A fire burned a little more than an acre in the Salinas Riverbed south of the Niblick Bridge in Paso Robles on Tuesday afternoon.

Fire officials say crews were able to quickly contain the fire because of goat and sheep grazing that was recently completed in the area. The animals are used as a fuel abatement technique, eating up potentially hazardous grass and brush.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but fire officials say it started next to a homeless encampment.