CAL FIRE SLO firefighters responded to a couple of roadside spot fires Monday afternoon along Highway 101.

The fires were reported at around 1:30 p.m. along the northbound lanes near Tassajara Creek Road just north of the Cuesta Grade.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the blazes.

Fire officials say the fires are not related to a vehicle fire-sparked blaze on the Cuesta Grade that broke out on Sunday.