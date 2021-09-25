Watch
Firefighters hope cooling temps help battle California blaze

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Ethan Swope/AP
Firefighter Ron Burias battles the Fawn Fire as it spreads north of Redding, Calif. in Shasta County, on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
Posted at 9:04 AM, Sep 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-25 12:04:02-04

REDDING, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters hope shifting winds and cooling temperatures over the next few days will aid their efforts to battle a destructive wildfire in a drought-stricken forest in California’s far north.

The Fawn Fire has burned 7,544 acres north of the city of Redding in Shasta County and was 10% contained Saturday morning.

At least 100 structures have burned, including some homes.

Authorities say a 30-year-old woman who was in the area where the fire began Wednesday afternoon was charged with arson.

The Fawn Fire is the latest destructive fire to send residents fleeing this year.

