Firefighters hope cooling temps help battle California blaze

REDDING, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters hope shifting winds and cooling temperatures over the next few days will aid their efforts to battle a destructive wildfire in a drought-stricken forest in California’s far north.

The Fawn Fire has burned 7,544 acres north of the city of Redding in Shasta County and was 10% contained Saturday morning.

At least 100 structures have burned, including some homes.

Authorities say a 30-year-old woman who was in the area where the fire began Wednesday afternoon was charged with arson.

The Fawn Fire is the latest destructive fire to send residents fleeing this year.