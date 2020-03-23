Firefighters knock down fire in Orcutt home

Firefighters have extinguished a fire that broke out at an Orcutt home early Monday morning.

Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli says the crews were called to the 1400 block of Bathurst Dr. for a report of a structure fire just after 4 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, smoke was pouring out from the front of the home. Firefighters found a small fire burning in the living room and quickly knocked it down, according to Bertucelli.

The residents were able to evacuate safely and no one was injured in the fire.

An investigation into how the fire started is now underway.

