Firefighters mopping up wildfire near Big Sur coast

Firefighters working a wildfire near California’s Big Sur coast are strengthening control lines and mopping up hot spots.

CAL FIRE says Wednesday that fire activity was minimal overnight, with higher humidity and light winds.

The weather is expected to remain favorable throughout the day.

The Colorado Fire is 55% contained. It has burned 700 acres.

CAL FIRE reports that one structure has been destroyed.

A portion of Highway 1 remains closed from Andrew Molera State Park to the Granite Canyon Bridge, according to Caltrans. Evacuation orders also remain in place.

The fire was named for Palo Colorado Canyon where it erupted amid high winds Friday night.

CAL FIRE says the wildfire ignited when an intentional burn of a pile of debris escaped.