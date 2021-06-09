Firefighters put out vegetation fire in the Salinas River

At approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services were responded to a vegetation fire in the area of Highway 101 and Highway 46 East within the Salinas River.

According to Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services, fire engines arrived at the scene within approximately four minutes and found a quarter acre fire burning in thick brush and trees.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire within 15 minutes and fully extinguished the fire in about an hour.

Due to thick smoke, one lane of northbound Highway 101 was closed off by CHP for about one hour.

The cause of the fire was determined to be human related.