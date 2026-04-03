Firefighters respond to brush fire at Vandenberg Space Force Base

UPDATE (4:42 p.m.) - Vandenberg Space Force Base officials report that the fire is now 100 percent contained after burning nearly 23 acres.

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(3:32 p.m.) - Firefighters are responding to a brush fire at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The fire broke out Friday afternoon on the south side of the base.

Base officials say local fire departments have been called to assist and that there are no threats to structures at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.