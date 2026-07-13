Firefighters respond to brush fire in Santa Ynez Valley

UPDATE (5 p.m.) - The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reports that forward progress of the fire has been stopped as of 4:46 p.m.

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(4:31 p.m.) - Firefighters are on the scene of a brush fire in the Ballard area Monday afternoon.

The fire was first reported at 3:45 p.m. along the 1500 block of Alamo Pintado Road in the Santa Ynez Valley.

As of 4:20 p.m., Santa Barbara County Fire Department officials estimated the fire to have burned about three acres.

People are being asked to avoid the area while emergency crews are on scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.