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Firefighters respond to brush fire in Santa Ynez Valley

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ALERTCalifornia/UC San Diego/PG&amp;E
Smoke from a brush fire is seen from an ALERTCalifornia camera on Santa Ynez Peak on Monday, July 13, 2026.
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UPDATE (5 p.m.) - The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reports that forward progress of the fire has been stopped as of 4:46 p.m.
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(4:31 p.m.) - Firefighters are on the scene of a brush fire in the Ballard area Monday afternoon.

The fire was first reported at 3:45 p.m. along the 1500 block of Alamo Pintado Road in the Santa Ynez Valley.

As of 4:20 p.m., Santa Barbara County Fire Department officials estimated the fire to have burned about three acres.

People are being asked to avoid the area while emergency crews are on scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

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