Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire burning near Arroyo Grande.

Crews first responded to the fire around 11:53 a.m. in the 8400 block of Huasna Rd.

CAL FIRE SLO officials say the fire is 7 to 10 acres in size and has the potential to grow to 75 acres.

The fire is 0% contained and nearby structures are threatened by the fire.

Air tankers are en route to the fire.

This is a developing story and we'll update it as more information becomes available.