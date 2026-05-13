Firefighters to conduct training burns at Camp Roberts

CAL FIRE will be conducting a series of controlled training burns at Camp Roberts on May 13-15 and May 20-22.

In cooperation with Camp Roberts National Guard Base and air pollution control agencies in San Luis Obispo and Monterey counties, these burns will provide an opportunity for CAL FIRE personnel from across the state to practice fire suppression tactics.

According to CAL FIRE, this specialized training program will focus on "fighting fire with fire" during wildland and prescribed fires.

Through the program, firefighters will acquire hands-on experience in a controlled environment, strengthening their interagency coordination while helping them prepare for future wildfires.

Residents in the San Miguel area, northwestern Paso Robles and the surrounding areas should expect to see smoke during the training.

All burn operations are dependent on favorable weather conditions and CAL FIRE says it is actively monitoring air quality conditions to help minimize impacts to surrounding communities.

CAL FIRE warns that children, older adults, and individuals with respiratory or heart conditions should use caution if smoke is visible in their area.

