Firefighters urge homeowners to begin preparing now for wildfire season

Winter on the Central Coast usually means cooler, wetter weather and wildfires may be the last thing on many people's minds, but Robert Hubbartt said he’s already behind on his wildfire preparations.

“We have a lot of mowing to do and trimming some trees and really haven't removed enough trees because I love trees,” Hubbartt said. “It takes a minute to get them down on the ground, you know?”

Hubbartt lives on the east side of Arroyo Grande, a more rural part of town with more trees, brush, and, according to CAL FIRE, a higher potential for fire to spread.

“Well, there's a lot of woodland to the east of us and the Lopez Lake,” Hubbartt said. “Most of the people around there keep their yards pretty well mowed. My biggest problem is the trees.”

Five Cities Fire Authority Chief Scott Hallett said winter is one of the best times to get ahead of wildfire season. He said during this time of year, Five Cities Fire, CAL FIRE and the San Luis Obispo County Fire Safe Council are using the wetter weather to their advantage.

“Winter months are kind of the focus because the hope is that we have the fuel reduction projects done before we get into our fire season, where any type of ignition and spread of the fire is going to be more pronounced,” Hallett said.

Hallett said residents can do their part in clearing potential wildfire fuel by taking advantage of county resources, removing excess plants, and getting involved in chipping programs.

“That's really where private residents can begin what we call laddering, removing the ladder fuels on their properties, trimming trees, removing brush, things like that,” Hallett said.

He said the Five Cities Fire Authority itself trains and makes sure its equipment is ready in case of a wildfire. As for residents, Hallett said people in high-risk fire areas should always be aware.

“We're approaching a time when it's year-round and like, with the one last winter, this is something we have to live with,” Hubbartt said.

For more ways to protect your home, visit CAL FIRE or the Fire Safe Council’s websites.